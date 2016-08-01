The Dillinger Escape Plan reveal Limerent Death from 6th album

The Dillinger Escape Plan last night revealed Limerent Death from their upcoming sixth album.

Hear it via BBC iPlayer (at around the two hour mark) or via www.siriusxm.com.

The follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer is thought to be called Dissociation and it’s expected on October 14 via guitarist Ben Weinman’s Party Smasher Inc label.

Frontman Greg Puciato recently said that the album was intended to be “less accessible” than their previous releases. He reported: “I don’t know if I would use the word ‘aggressive’ – it’s just really a change.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan launch a North American tour this week, and later appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.

Aug 05: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 07: Boston Great Scott, MA

Aug 08: Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Aug 09: Washington DC9, DC

Aug 10: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Aug 13: San Fransisco Thee Parkside, CA

Aug 14: San Diego Casbah, CA

Aug 15: Los Angeles Hi Hat, CA

Aug 16: Santa Ana Constellation, CA

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

