Diamond Head stream self-titled album in full

Diamond Head have made their self-titled seventh album available to stream in full.

Diamond Head was released in March and can be heard in its entirety below.

Mainman Brian Tatler says he is thrilled that heavy metal is still as relevant as it was when the band first found fame in in the 1980s.

He tells Noisey: “I think heavy metal has stood the test of time, hasn’t it? I always thought rock was a very loyal style. I got into rock when I was 13 or 14, and I still love it now and I can see that in other people.

“It’s not like pop or a fad or a fashion, it never leaves you. You don’t care a jot if it’s not fashionable or people laugh at you. You love it because you love it. If you get into a band like AC/DC, you end up buying every single album and going to see them.

“I’ve probably seen them 12 times, I’m just a loyal fan. I don’t think other styles of music have that kind of loyalty and when Diamond Head play live you don’t get just 40-year-old guys with their arms folded standing there, you do get young kids going berserk at the front.”

Diamond Head have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Diamond Head tracklist

Bones Shout At The Devil Set My Soul On Fire See You Rise All The Reasons You Live Wizards Sleeve Our Time Is Now Speed Blood On My Hands Diamonds Silence

Apr 22: Swindon Level 3, UK

Apr 23: Crumlin The Patriot, UK

Apr 30: Northwich Memorial Court, UK

May 01: Telford The Haygate, UK

May 07: Razzet L-Ahmar, Malta

May 11: Ibiza Hard Rock Hell Road Trip, Spain

Jun 05: Alvesta Muskelrock Tyrolen, Sweden

Jun 08: Solvesborg Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 18: Daun Der Detze Rockt, Germany

Jul 30: Barnet Rugby Club, UK

Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 18: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Aug 27: Andalusia Skull Of Metal Fest, Spain

Sep 17: Puchersreuth Storm Crusher Festival, Germany