Asking Alexandria slammed over ‘fake rock star mentality’

Code Orange have slammed Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce and James Cassells and their “fake rock star mentality.”

The US outfit were responding to a RockSound video in which guitarist Bruce and drummer Cassells were asked questions including how much damage they’ve caused on tour. The pair then boasted about trashing hotel rooms and causing damage to a venue in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cassells said: “We literally fucking destroyed these hotel rooms in Australia. We piled everything in the room – furniture, all the mattresses, into a corner so we could sit on it and take a picture.

“Just don’t leave us in a hotel room for days on end – we will fuck it up.”

And after viewing the clip, Code Orange were so incensed by the pair’s responses, they lashed out at them on their Facebook page.

Code Orange say: “Regretfully came across this awful interview. Losers like this are why we exist. Fuck bands and people like this and fuck their fake rock star mentality. They will be the first to go.”

Code Orange will play Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on December 17, while Asking Alexandria will head back out on the road across North America next month in support of their latest album The Black – their first with frontman Denis Stoff.

