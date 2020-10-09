Devin Townsend releases teaser for Order Of Magnitude... documentary

Devin Townsend has released a teaser video for the behind-the-scenes documentary on his upcoming Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1, released by InsideOut Music on the 23rd October and a document of his Winter 2019 European tour. You can watch the video below.

"The whole objective was that I wanted to make that statement: This is by the seat our pants,” says Devin. “Because it's important to me to represent this hyper anal-retentive music that I've made over the years, but in a human way. Rather than it just being, ‘Well, here it is, perfectly done.’

“I was overwhelmed by the fact that all these brilliant people that I have so much respect for were willing to come together and play this weird shit with me. I had these unique players and this interesting instrumentation that allowed us to interpret the music in different ways. It was clear to me that I could just have fun and be me and know that they would be effortlessly be able to follow that.”

Recorded in December 2019 in London, UK on the penultimate night of the tour in support of his latest album Empath, this run of shows saw Devin joined by an incredible line-up of musicians. The band was made up of guitarists Mike Kenneally (ex-Frank Zappa) and Markus Reuter (Stick Men, The Crimson Project), drummer Morgan Ågren (Kaipa, Mats & Morgan, Frank Zappa), bassist Nathan Navarro, Haken keyboard player Diego Tejeida, and guitarist/vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval, as well as vocalists Samantha & Anne Preis and Arabella Packford.

Pre-order Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1.