Devin Townsend launches Ziltoid website

Devin Townsend has released a new video series and a website dedicated to his alien character Ziltoid.

ZTV stars the alien first introduced by Townsend on 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient concept album. The follow-up Z2 will be released on October 27.

Townsend says: “It’s been a few weeks since the Z2 album was delivered, and we’ve been getting everything ready for the upcoming tours and the release of the records.

“As I’ve mentioned, Z2 is an experiment for me in trying different mediums to illustrate a concept, and as such I’m really excited to present to you the new Ziltoid website, and the first of three ZTV episodes leading up to the album release.

“The crowdfunding campaign has allowed me to actualise Ziltoid and its music in ways I’d always hoped for, and the idea with the three web episodes is to set up the concept of the album.”

Townsend explains the episodes get gradually more absurd and says he blew too much money on the puppets used in creating the stories.

He adds: “This first one is less over the top than it gets by episode three, but it needs to establish the whole story before it gets more absurd. It is a great pleasure to be able to do this, and was an awesome experience – other than having to explain to management and family why I spent so much money on puppets.”

The Ziltoid website is live now at www.ziltoid.com

Devin Townsend will play four UK dates next year as part of a wider European tour.

2015 UK dates