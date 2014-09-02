Townsend’s Z2 out next month

Devin Townsend’s highly-anticipated Z2 double album will be released on October 27, he’s revealed.

And he’s also confirmed a “landmark” show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 13 next year, where he’ll deliver the entire work live.

The title follows 2010’s Ziltoid The Omniscient concept album, which introduced the world to the alien title character.

Townsend says: “Z2 is a double album, one side Devin Townsend Project and one side Ziltoid. The concept expands on his sci-fi adventures in a way that kind of throws back to 1950s radio plays – but obviously with heavy, complicated music as its soundtrack.

“It’s taken a great deal of energy to pull this all together. It’s a dream come true in a lot of ways and I’m excited to finalise the project with a live version of the record at the Albert Hall. Basically, what we did with The Retinal Circus a few years back will be taken to the next level with Z2 Live.”

Revealing he’s planning to take some time off once promotional work has been completed for the release, he reflects: “One of my goals is to hopefully inspire folks to reach for unconventional ways to express themselves as well. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Townsend plays London’s Union Chapel on Thursday in support of his Casualties Of Cool release with vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval.