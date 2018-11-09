Devin Townsend announces 2019 solo acoustic tour

Devin Townsend has announced that he’ll head out on a solo acoustic tour early next year.

The 'An Evening With' shows will feature a selection of Townsend’s tracks from throughout his career, along with Q&A sessions where fans will be able to ask the Canadian musician questions about his career and new album Empath.

Townsend says: “The past decade of relentless touring with DTP had been something that caught up with me in a big way, and as a result I felt I needed to step back from that world and analyse myself and make this music before stepping onto a stage again.

“The time has come however for me to take the next step in my career, and when asked about how I would like to do so, I decided the first thing I would do was a very intimate run of shows that allows me to play my music stripped back to just me and a guitar.

“The shows are at nice venues, and includes a spoken word element with questions from the audience as well as aspects of my entire career represented in this one show.”

Townsend adds: “Before I tour with a band again, I wanted to have the opportunity to play for you, and meet up with the people who not only have made my work possible, but inspire me to continue.

“In a world of computers and social media, to be stripped of all the bells and whistles is a very important step for my reintroduction to the live concert world. I truly hope you'll join me and I look forward to being the most honest I can be with you at these special shows.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Devin Townsend 2019 solo acoustic tour

Mar 07: Delhi Piano Man Jazz Club, India

Mar 08: Mumbai Levi’s Lounge, India

Mar 30: Helsinki Savoy-teatteri, Finland

Mar 31: Stockholm Sodra Teatern, Sweden

Apr 01: Oslo Edderkoppen, Norway

Apr 02: Copenhagen Bremen Theater, Denmark

Apr 04: Berlin PassionsKirche, Germany

Apr 05: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 06: Prague La Fabrica, Czech Republic

Apr 07: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Apr 09: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Apr 10: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Apr 11: Haarlem St-Bavokerk, The Netherlands

Apr 24: London Bush Hall, UK

Apr 25: London Bush Hall, UK

Apr 26: Bristol St George’s, UK

Apr 27: Leeds City Varieties, UK

Apr 29: Edinburgh Jam House, UK

Apr 30: Birmingham Glee Club, UK