Devil You Know drop their Own lyric vid

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones’ new band, Devil You Know, have released a lyric video for their track My Own.

It’s taken from debut album The Beauty of Destruction, released via Nuclear Blast in April, which won them the Best New Band award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

The band also features guitarist Francesco Artusato (All Shall Perish), guitarist Roy Lev-Ari, bassist Ryan Wombacher (Bleeding Through) and drummer John Sankey (Devolved, Fear Factory, Divine Heresy).

Jones recently admitted he suffers stage fright before shows, saying: “I’m just a mess – pacing, shaking and a bag of nerves. I just get really nervous and weird. It’s a little tough.”

The Beauty Of Destruction tracklist