Devil You Know announce first UK headline tour

Devil You Know have announced their Third Time’s A Charm UK tour which will take place in January.

Led by former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones, it’s the outfit’s first UK headline tour after they were forced to cancel dates in 2014 due to visa problems. They’ll be joined by The Westfield Massacre, Wearing Scars, and Brutai on the live dates – their last in the touring cycle for second album They Bleed Red.

Guitarist Francesco Artusato says: “We are looking forward to performing a lot of new material from They Bleed Red, some of which has yet to be ever played live. We can’t wait to finally be able to give our amazing UK fans the hour-long, full DYK live experience in an intimate setting and these shows are not to be missed.

“The supporting bands for these shows are killer from top to bottom and it’s something that I am going to watch every night as well. It will also be our first time touring in Russia, which is going to be insane.

“We can’t wait to meet you all in what will officially mark the last tour of the They Bleed Red touring cycle. We have so much new music that we are going to turn around a new album to get back out summer of 2017.”

Devil You Know split with drummer John Sankey last month – who wanted to focus on his Legion Festival launch in Australia.

Jan 10: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Jan 11: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK

Jan 12: York Fibbers, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Jan 14: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Jan 15: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Jan 17: Glasgow G2, UK

Jan 18: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Jan 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 20: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Jan 21: London Underworld, UK

Jan 23: Swansea The Scene, UK

Jan 24: Bristol Fleece, UK

Jan 25: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jan 27: Moscow Volta Club, Russian

Jan 28: Clubzal St Petersburg, Russian

