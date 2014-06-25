Devil You Know in visa problems

Devil You Know, the latest project by ex-Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, have been forced to cancel some of their European tour dates as a result of visa problems.

But the Metal Hammer Golden Gods winners have been able to salvage their appearance at Sonisphere on the weekend of July 4-6.

The band say in a statement: “Three members of Devil You Know are not US citizens: John Sankey is Australian and both Francesco Artusato and Roy Lev-Ari are Italian. Howard and Ryan Wombacher are American.

“Unfortunately we have come up against some logistical problems in getting our work visas in time for all of our upcoming dates. We’ve had to cancel some of the shows in late June and early July.”

But they confirm their Sonisphere set will go ahead, as will their slot at With Full Force in Germany the same weekend. “These are both hugely important shows for Devil You Know and we can’t wait to play for our fans,” they say. “We are currently rescheduling the cancelled European shows as well as mounting a full tour there for the near future.”

Jones and co recently completed their first US tour, alongside Black Label Society, Down and the Butcher Babies. “The audiences were fantastic,” they report. “This is truly a new beginning for the five of us.”

Debut album _The Beauty Of Destruction _was launched in April.

Seven Years Alone