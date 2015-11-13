Devil Wears Prada reveal Alien clip

The Devil Wears Prada have released a video for their track Alien.

It’s on their six-track Space EP which was released in August via Rise Records – their first studio material since 2013’s 8:18.

Frontman Mike Hranica said of their latest record: “We wanted each song to have a specificity about it – to have its own identity separate from the others, to have its own sound, but still have them united in concept.

“We talked about a lot of different themes, but ‘space’ just felt right.”

The Devil Wears Prada are currently on the road across the US with Motionless In White, Upon A Burning Body, The World Alive and The Color Morale – a tour which is due to wrap up next week.

Nov 13: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Nov 14: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Nov 15: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 16: Salt lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 18: Englewood Gothic Theatre, CO

Nov 20: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

