The Devil Wears Prada’s Hranica in book launch

The Devil Wears Prada frontman Mike Hranica has released his third book.

Entitled Three Dots & The Guilt Machine, it’s said to be “a five-year compilation of poetry, prose and general nonsense” and a “collection of writing that rarely finishes its breath.”

The publication follows his other titles One & A Half Hearts and Home For Grave – A (Somewhat Neverending) Short Story.

His latest book is available to buy from the singer’s official site and will also be on sale on the band’s upcoming North American tour with Motionless In White.

The dates have been scheduled to support the release of their six-track Space EP which launched in August via Rise Records.

Oct 17: Huntingdon The Paramount, NY

Oct 18: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 19: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 20: Montreal Paradox Theatre, QC

Oct 21: London Music Hall, ON

Oct 23: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 24: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Oct 25: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 26: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Oct 28: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 29: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Oct 31: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, CT

Nov 01: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 03: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 04: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Nov 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 06: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Nov 07: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Nov 08: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 10: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 11: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Nov 13: Mesa Club red, AZ

Nov 14: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Nov 15: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 16: Salt lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 18: Englewood Gothic Theatre, CO

Nov 20: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

