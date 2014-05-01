Devil Sold His Soul, Mixhell and more added to Camden Rocks

A handful more names have been announced for the May festival in Camden that just keeps growing!

Joining the already jam-packed bill are the post-metal upstarts Devil Sold His Soul, the proggy riffers Empress AD and the post-hardcorey newbies Zoax. Also hitting up the weekend is Iggor Cavalera’s new percussion/dance fusion project Mixhell. We’ve no idea what to expect but we’re gonna grab some beers and head down BECAUSE IT’S IGGOR CAVALERA!

Already announced for Camden Rocks are Ginger Wildheart, Orange Goblin, Turbowolf, The Hell, Palm Reader, Baby Godzilla, Hang The Bastard and a load more. Check out the full line-up below and get your tickets here now.