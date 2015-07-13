Devil City Angels premiere Boneyard video

Devil City Angels have released a video for their track Boneyard. The LA supergroup’s line-up features Cheap Thrills’ Brandon Gibbs on vocals and guitar, Poison’s Rikki Rockett on drums, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, and former Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake bassist Rudy Sarzo.

“Our chemistry goes really deep,” says Sarzo. “We grew up on the same styles of music, and we’re all children of the ￼Sunset Strip. Tracii and I had the same path musically, and we connected. It’s the same with the other guys. We ￼don’t want to lose sight of that legacy, but we want to do something new too. I call it ‘Modern Vintage Rock!’”

“There aren’t enough straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll bands,” says Rokkett. “We’re proud of the work and believe in this. We’re bringing it ￼because there’s a void.”

Boneyard is taken from the band’s self-titled debut album. “￼It’s in the boundaries of late ￼seventies and early eighties rock‘n’roll,” says Guns. “At the same time, there’s an element pop. It can be bluesy. It can be loud. ￼It’s straightforward though and a different pace for all of us.”

Devil City Angels launched a Pledgemusic campaign for their debut album last year, but the campaign was closed in June. Sarzo joined the band last month after original bass player, Cinderella’s Eric Brittingham, departed.