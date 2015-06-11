Devil City Angels recruit Rudy Sarzo

Supergroup Devil City Angels have recruited bassist Rudy Sarzo and revealed they’ve penned a deal with Century Media Records.

The band was formed by former LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, Cinderella bassist Eric Brittingham and Cheap Thrill vocalist Brandon Gibbs. But Brittingham has moved on, with former Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake man Sarzo coming on board.

Devil City Angels’ self-titled debut album was produced by the band in Los Angeles and mixed in Nashville by Anthony Focx. It’s scheduled for release on September 18. The band launched a PledgeMusic campaign for the album last year.

In a statement, Century Media say: “Following the recording of the album, bass player Eric Brittingham decided not to continue with the project and his spot has been taken by Rudy Sarzo. The band just completed a video for their first single Boneyard. The video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Marco De Molina and will debut in early July.”

Last year, the band made their track No Angels available to stream.