Desertfest day tickets go on sale

Day tickets for the TeamRock, Metal Hammer and Prog-sponsored Desertfest event in London have gone on sale.

The festival takes place across multiple venues in London on the weekend of April 24-26 and will feature dozens of artists including Red Fang, Orange Goblin and Eyehategod.

Amplifier will headline the Prog stage on the Saturday along with Sweet Billy Pilgrim and more, while Angel Witch, Quartz and Amulet along with nine other bands will play the Metal Hammer stage on the Sunday.

Along with day tickets for Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26, weekend passes are also available.

TeamRock is also offering an exclusive deal to Desertfest patrons.

