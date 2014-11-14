Desertfest 2015 gets even heavier

The 2015 Desertfest bill has been strengthened with the addition of Floor, Black Pyramid, Atomic Bitchwax, Lo-Pan, Karma To Burn, Amulet, Desert Storm and The Wounded Kings to the line-up.

These acts join headliners Sleep and Red Fang, plus Orange Goblin, Dopethrone, Black Cobra and more in Camden, North London from April 24-26, 2015 on what promises to be one of the heaviest weekends of the coming year.

Check out the full line-up to date on the poster below.

TeamRock is also offering an exclusive deal to Desertfest patrons. You can get an annual TeamRock+ membership worth £47.88 with every Desertfest Weekend Ticket and get access to complete current issue magazine content from Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, lovingly repurposed to look great on any screen with stunning HD images and bonus content. Plus TeamRock+ members get access to hand-picked archive articles from our magazine brands going back 30 years.

Buy tickets for Desertfest 2015 here: