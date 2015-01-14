Amplifier headline Prog stage at Desertfest

This year’s edition of Desertfest in London will feature a Prog stage sponsored by the magazine and headlined by Amplifier.

Sweet Billy Pilgrim are also on the bill, with others to be announced ahead of the big day at the Jazz Cafe on April 25.

Organisers say: “We’ve brought a slight twist to Desertfest 2015 along with our partners Prog and Tidal Concerts. Amplifier are testament to the fact that space and time simply cannot beat the rock ’n’ roll spirit out of human beings. Sweet Billy Pilgrim have signed to KScope and are readying their album Motorcade Amnesiacs for release. And that’s just for starters.”

Tickets for the Prog Stage at Desertfest are on sale for £25, while general tickets for the weekend event also permit access. Find out more.

Amplifier’s fifth album Mystoria launched last year and was voted 4th in Prog magazine’s best albums of 2014 in the latest edition, which is on sale now.