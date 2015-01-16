Desert Storm release Queen Reefer video

Ahead of Desert Storm’s new album Omniscient (released 26th January), the Oxford psych-metallers have unveiled the new video for Queen Reefer.

Full of riffs, growls and a massive dollop of stoner rock – Queen Reefer is taken from the upcoming full-length Omniscient via Blindsight Records.

Desert Storm are lined up to play Desertfest this April with Red Fang, Sleep, Eyehategod and more. But if you can’t wait, they’re headlining the Winter Warmer Weekender tonight (16th January) in Brixton.

Omniscient is out 26th January on Blindsight Records with a vinyl release to follow on Secret Law records.