Derek Sherinian and Simon Phillips announce new live album

Prog powerhouse musicians Derek Sherinian and Simon Phillips will release a new live album, Sherinian/Phillips Live, through InsideOut Music on August 25.

The pair first worked together on Sherinian's 2001 album Inertia and have now collaborated on Sherinian's last three solo releases, Oceana (2011), The Phoenix (2020) and last year's The Vortex.

Sherinian/Phillips Live finally sees the pair find the time to take their work to the live stage at a special concert recorded at The Grape in Ventura, California on August 29 last year. Sherinian and Phillips are joined on the recording by Sherinian's Sons Of Apollo band mate Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal on guitar and bassist Ric Fierabracci.

You can watch a video for the 11-minute Aurora Australis (the original recording of which featured Bumblefoot), which highlights the band's prog and jazz fusion chops, evident across the whole record.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Sherinian Phillips: Live

1. The Vortex

2. Empyrean Sky

3. Temple of Helios

4. Inertia

5. Alpha Burst

6. Barnacus

7. Seven Seas

8. Ascension

9. The Phoenix

10. Introduction

11. Aurora Australis