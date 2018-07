The Demonic Resurrection frontman is currently working on his second solo record – due for release next year – and has given Metal Hammer a taste of what’s in store.

Nile’s George Kollias lends drums to Demonstealer’s upcoming record, but on the track below the stickwork comes from Impiety’s Louis Rando. And Demonic Resurrection’s own Nishith Hegde delivers the goods with a ripping lead solo – what more could you need?

Check out Demonstealer on Bandcamp now.