Delain announce 4 UK dates

Delain have announced a four-date UK tour as part of a wider European jaunt.

The Dutch symphonic metal outfit start the run of shows in Bristol on October 22 before dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London. They then head to the continent where they’ll be supported by Arjen Lucassen and Anneke van Giersbergen’s new project The Gentle Storm.

Delain will play at Bloodstock this year. The band asked to appear on the Sophie Lancaster Stage. Sophie was murdered in 2007 because she wore goth-style clothing, and Delain later wrote song We Are The Others about her.

22 Oct: Bristol Marble Factory

23 Oct: Birmingham Institute Library

24 Oct: Manchester Academy 2

25 Oct: London O2 Academy Islington