Deftones plan White Pony reissue with additional Black Stallion remix

Deftones have announced they’ll reissue their 2000 album White Pony to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The band made the announcement during a Zoom interview, also revealing that the reissue will come with a new remix of the record titled Black Stallion which has been produced by DJ Shadow.

Frontman Chino Moreno said: “We’re going to be releasing a reissue of the record later in the year and we’re going to do a sort of flip side to the record as well – a remixed version of it titled Black Stallion.

“That’s all I can really say about it, but we’ll have different remixers on it – a lot of people that were actually inspired by the original album itself, so it’s come full circle.

“We had that idea pretty much 20 years ago. I think even before we started recording White Pony, we had the idea to remix it, so this is something we always kind of joked about and now it’s actually coming to life.”

Further details about the White Pony reissue and Black Stallion will be revealed in due course.

In March, Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado reported that the band’s as-yet-untitled studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Gore was “basically done.”

He told Forté: “We’ve been pretty much working on that for the last couple of years and it’s basically done. I think we need to tie up a few things here and there to fix it, but I think that’s coming in the real near future – I know it is!

“It’s a Deftones record which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we’ve never put up any walls. We’ve always gotten together to see what happens and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we’re good and there was a lot of that.

“We don’t really chase any sound or try and be a certain way. We just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing, and that’s where we’re at right now and we’re pretty fucking excited for it!”