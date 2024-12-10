Deftones announce two more UK headline shows for summer 2025

Deftones have announced two UK dates ahead of their biggest-ever London concert next summer.

As well as making their previously announced stop at the capital’s 15,000-capacity Crystal Palace Bowl on June 29, the nu metal misfits will play at Piece Hall in Halifax on June 24 and The Eden Project in Cornwall on June 26.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, December 13, at 10am local time.

Deftones announced their Crystal Palace gig early last month, and confirmed they’ll be supported by Weezer and High Vis. Upon going on sale on November 8, tickets swiftly sold out.

Yesterday (December 9), the band also announced a monumental show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They’ll co-headline the 50,000-capacity venue on September 3 with fellow nu-metal-but-not-really sensations System Of A Down.

The date is part of a three-stop North American stadium mini-tour for System, who will also play at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey with Korn on August 28 and at Soldier Field in Chicago with Avenged Sevenfold on August 31.

There’s a good chance Deftones will have put out new music by the time they play their summer shows. The band revealed back in the spring that they’d made good progress on album number 10, the followup to 2020’s Ohms, saying it had been instrumentally recorded and that Chino Moreno was midway through tracking vocals.

However, Moreno said in an interview backstage at the Coachella festival that there was no hurry to release anything. “I hate to put a definite kind of timeframe [on the new album], ’cause we’re not really in a rush,” he explained. “We want it to be great. I think that’s most important. But it is coming, and, yeah, it’s really good.”

Deftones are currently touring without founding guitarist Stephen Carpenter. Whether or not he’ll play the announced 2025 shows remains to be seen. They also have Fred Sablan performing live bass, following the exit of longtime member Sergio Vega in 2021.