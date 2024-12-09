System Of A Down announce three co-headline stadium shows with Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones

System Of A Down have announced three stadium-sized North American co-headline shows for 2025.

The nu metal mavericks will play Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 28 with Korn. They’ll then join Avenged Sevenfold for a date at Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 31 and finish the mini-tour with a show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto with Deftones on September 3.

Support at the trilogy of concerts will come from Polyphia and Wisp. Tickets go on general sale on December 13 at 12pm local time.

At time of writing, the stadium gigs are the only live plans System Of A Down have for 2025. Since they returned from a five-year hiatus in 2011, the Armenian-Americans have increasingly preferred stacked, limited concerts like these over extensive touring, as singer Serj Tankian explained last year during an interview with Revolver last year.

“I’ve been touring for 20-something years, on and off, of course,” he said. “Not every year. And it’s fun, it’s profitable, it makes a lot of people happy in terms of being out there and sharing the music and [seeing] the reaction, and people really enjoying it and getting that feedback.

“But after years of doing it and the travel that’s involved, it’s one of those things where it’s not the top priority on my list in life.”

Korn, on the other hand, already have a stacked schedule for summer 2025, largely revolving around festival performances. The nu metal pioneers will headline the near-100,000-capacity Download festival in the UK in June.

They also may have new music out by next summer, if a recent interview with guitarist Brian “Head” Welch is to be believed. He said back in the spring that Korn are hard at work on album number 15, and that it’s “the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.

A new Deftones album may be out by the summer as well. Back in April, news broke that the followup to the band’s 2020 release Ohms had been finished instrumentally, with frontman Chino Moreno recording vocals.

“I hate to put a definite kind of timeframe [on the new album], ’cause we’re not really in a rush,” Moreno said in an interview backstage at Coachella. “We want it to be great. I think that’s most important. But it is coming, and, yeah, it’s really good.”

Avenged Sevenfold released latest album Life Is But A Dream… last year and will tour Europe next summer to promote it. The trek will see the band play their first-ever dates in Greece, Slovenia and Lithuania and headline multiple festivals.

