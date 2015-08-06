Defeater issued Unanswered video

Defeater have issued a video for their track Unanswered.

It’s lifted from their Abandoned album which will be released on August 28 via Epitaph. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Letters Home.

Vocalist Derek Archambault, bassist Mike Poulin, drummer Joe Longobardi and guitarists Jay Maas and Jake Woodruff will head out on tour across North America and Europe, starting next month in Cleveland.

Abandoned is currently available to pre-order.

Abandoned tracklist

01. Contrition 02. Unanswered 03. December 1943 04. Spared In Hell 05. Divination 06. Borrowed & Blue 07. Penance 08. Remorse 09. Pillar Of Salt 10. Atonement 11. Vice & Regret 12. Still & True 13. Let Me Down

Sep 01: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH Sep 02: Detroit The Shelter, MI Sep 03: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL Sep 04: Minneapolis Triplerock, MN Sep 05: St Louis Firebird, MO Sep 06: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE Sep 08: Denver Marquis Theatre, CO Sep 09: Salt lake City The Complex, UT Sep 11: Seattle The Crocodile, WA Sep 12: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR Sep 14: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA Sep 15: San Diego The Epicentre, CA Sep 16: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA Sep 17: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA Sep 18: Tempe Clud Red, AZ Sep 19: Albuquerque The Works, NM Sep 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar And Grill, TX Sep 22: Austin Red 7, TX Sep 23: Houston Warehouse Live, TX Sep 25: Orlando The Social, FL Sep 26: Margate O’Malley’s, FL Sep 27: St Petersburg Local 662, FL Sep 28: Atlanta Masquerade, GA Sep 29: Nashville Exit/In, TN Sep 30: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY Oct 01: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA Oct 02: Washington Rock And Roll Hotel, DC Oct 03: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA Oct 04: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA Oct 06: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY Oct 07: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Rialto, QC Oct 09: Toronto The Opera House, ON Oct 10: Buffalo The Waiting room, NY Oct 11: Boston Middle East Downtown, MA Nov 06: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany Nov 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium Nov 08: London Koko, UK Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK Nov 10: Glasgow The Garage, UK Nov 11: Bristol Factory, PA Nov 12: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands Nov 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany Nov 14: Berlin Astra, Germany Nov 15: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic Nov 16: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary Nov 17: Wien Arena, Austria Nov 18: Zona Industriale Di Stiatico Roveri, Italy Nov 19: Munich Backstage Live, Germany Nov 20: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland Nov 21: Villeurbanne Centre Culturel Oecumenique, France Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain Nov 23: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain Nov 24: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France Nov 25: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA, Germany Nov 27: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany Nov 28: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany Dec 07: Cologne Underground, Germany