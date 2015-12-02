Viv Campbell's 'tumours at bay'

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell’s pioneering cancer treatment is working, his doctors have told him.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013 then wrongly given the all-clear in 2014. Later that year he began an experimental programme of medical attention based around the drug Pembrolizumab.

Campbell reports: “I had great news this morning – the mighty Pembrolizumab appears to be holding the tumours at bay. Doc said they might even be slightly smaller than they were at the last scans.

“Needless to say I’m most chuffed at this result!”

He’s currently gearing up to tour the UK with Def Leppard in support of their self-titled 11th album, launched in October as a Classic Rock fanpack. He’s also working with Last In Line, formed out of the original Dio lineup.

Earlier this week Campbell expressed his gratitude to his cancer carers, saying: “These people are the proper rock stars. Me? I’m just a guitar-owner.”