Viv Campbell: Doctors are the rock stars

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell says his achievements pale into insignificance when compared to those who work with cancer patients.

He’s currently undergoing another medical pitstop while his treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma continues, before the band commence the UK leg of their latest world tour.

Campbell – who’s been receiving pioneering medical attention since last year – says: “I’m back for another dose of the mighty Pembrolizumab. I also did PET and CT scans to determine the efficacy of this treatment, and my ability to continue it into next year. Fingers crossed for a good result!”

He adds: “Coming here always reminds me to be more grateful. There are so many people battling cancers that are much, much worse than mine will ever be.

“These people, and the doctors here, are the proper rock stars. Me? I’m just a guitar-owner.”

Def Lep – who released their self-titled 11th album via a Classic Rock fanpack in October – commence their UK road trip with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders on December 6.