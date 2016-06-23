Def Leppard release Man Enough video

Def Leppard have released a video for their track Man Enough.

The song originally featured on the UK outfit’s self-titled 2015 album. And frontman Joe Elliott says that, although making videos for singles isn’t as vital as it used to be, it’s something they want to continue to do for their fans.

The singer tells InTV: “It’s not as important as it was in 1983 to 1993, when we made videos because there was a channel that would broadcast them to a million people who would sit down and watch them. That kind of disappeared.

“There is a percentage of our audience who is glad we’re still making videos, though. It’s sticking to your guns – it’s doing what we’re always done. It’s not keeping up with the Joneses. Now a video will get 20 million hits, or even a couple hundred thousand, and you’ll see the thumbs up or thumbs down.”

He continues: “We never really cared about a response like that previously—you just hoped they liked the video and song. Now you get actual feedback that can delight you or destroy your soul. We also don’t spend an entire fortune on them like we used to.

“We probably spent on Man Enough what we used to spend on the food budget for some of our other videos.”

Def Leppard are currently on tour across North America with REO Speedwagon and Tesla.

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Tesla tour

Jun 24: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 25: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Jun 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphtheatre, NY

Jun 29: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA

Jul 01: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 02: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 06: Milwaukee Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

Jul 08: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 13: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 15: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 16: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 06: MadisonAlliant Energy Center, WI

Aug 08: Evansille Ford Center, IN

Aug 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 12: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Aug 13: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 17: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Aug 19: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 27: ST Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 29: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 31: Darien Center PAC, NY

Sep 14: Billings Metrapark Arena, MT

Sep 16: Salk Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT:

Sep 17: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 22: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheatre, CA (no Tesla)

Sep 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 30: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Oct 01: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 04: Omaha CenturyLink, NE

Oct 05: Minneapolis Xcel Center, MN

Oct 07: La Crosse La Crosse Center Arena, WI

Oct 08: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

