Def Leppard: It's an "absolute honour" to be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Def Leppard say they’re honoured to have been named as one of the artists who will enter The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

The Sheffield heroes were announced earlier today and will be officially inducted at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

Frontman Joe Elliott says: “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans and past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. We stand alongside some amazing artists, past and present. What an absolute honour.”

Guitarist Phil Collen repots: “We started 2018 off at the Royal Albert Hall and to now cap it all off with a nod into The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame is brilliant.”

Bassist Rick Savage adds: “Being inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony.”

Guitarist Vivian Campbell says that upon joining the band 26 years ago, it was apparent that “Leppard had ambition far beyond most” others.

He adds: “As a fan from the early years, I'd heard that ambition in the music, blending genres to craft the unique Leppard sound. After 26 years as the new guy, I can assure you that the work ethic and the collective focus of this band is just as strong to this day."

Drummer Rick Allen adds: “What an honour for Def Leppard to be included in this year’s induction with so many other talented and deserving artists.”

The current lineup will be inducted in 2019, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.