Def Leppard celebrate Christmas with fans in new festive video

Def Leppard have released a video for their festive single We All Need Christmas.

The track first came to light back in October, with Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell asking fans last month to submit videos of themselves singing along to the song for inclusion in the video.

Check out the results below.

Last week it was announced that Def Leppard would be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019 along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

Reacting to the news, frontman Elliott said: “A massive thanks to all our fans and past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. We stand alongside some amazing artists, past and present. What an absolute honour.”

Bassist Rick Savage adde: “Being inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony.”

The ceremony itself will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29. The current lineup will be inducted, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.