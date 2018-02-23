Def Leppard and Journey launch Mission Impossible tour video

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Journey’s Neal Schon have got together to film a humorous new video to promote their joint North American tour.

The clip is titled Mission Impossible and sees the pair plotting the mammoth 58-date trek on a whiteboard – but not before they’ve struggled to get into the same room together.

The run of shows will get under way in Hartford on May 21 and wrap up in Los Angeles on October 6. Def Leppard will then head to the UK and Ireland for their Hysteria tour.

Elliott recently told Rolling Stone: “The fact that we’re touring with Journey, and it’s putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us.

“It’s two iconic bands touring together. It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of.

“We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they’re going to get.”

For a list of tour dates and details on where to get tickets, visit our dedicated ticket hub.

