Deez Nuts detail Word Is Bond

Australian hardcore outfit Deez Nuts will release their fourth album in April, they’ve announced.

Word Is Bond will launch in Europe on April 27 via Century Media Records and is the follow-up to 2013’s Bout It!

Vocalist JJ Peters says: “We’re not a bunch of fuckin’ dudes who come from privilege. You can hear this, you can feel this – and that’s because Word Is Bond is a passionate album.”

They’ll head out on a European tour with Stick To Your Guns, Trash Talk and Being As An Ocean to support the album. They stop off in the UK for three dates including the Manchester leg of the Impericon festival on May 4.

Word Is Bond tracklist

Word 2. Yesterday 3. Pour Up 4. What’s Good 5. Behind Bars 6. What I Gotta Do 7. Chess Boxin’ 8. Don’t Wanna Talk About It 9. Face This On My Own 10. Wrong Things Right 11. Understand 12. Party At The Hill 13. The Message 14. Word Is Bond

May 04: Manchester Impericon Festival

May 05: Glasgow Cathouse

May 06: London ULU