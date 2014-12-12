Impericon festival adds trio of acts

Suicide Silence, Stick To Your Guns and Black Tongue have joined the lineup for the upcoming Impericon festival in Manchester.

The one-day event takes place on May 4 at the city’s O2 Academy and the trio of acts join The Ghost Inside, Whitechapel, Deeznuts and Adept at the gig. More artists will be confirmed in due course.

Suicide Silence released You Can’t Stop Me earlier this year – their first release since the death of frontman Mitch Lucker who died in a motorbike accident in 2012. Black Tongue launched Born Hanged in May. Stick To Your Guns will issue their latest album Disobedient on February 10.

The Manchester date of the festival is the only stop in the UK and marks the final leg of the tour. Dates in Zurich, Oberhausen, Vienna, Paris, Leipzig and Amsterdam will feature different lineups.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased direct from Impericon.