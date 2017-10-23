Deep Purple collection A Fire In The Sky announced

A new Deep Purple career-spanning compilation is set for release next month.

Titled Fire In The Sky, it’ll arrive on November 3 on CD, 3CD and 3LP.

Each version features a selection of tracks from the 19 studio albums Deep Purple recorded between 1968 and 2013.

The single CD edition largely focuses on the band’s singles and includes Highway Star and Smoke On The Water, which was recently voted the the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever on World Guitar Day.

The 3CD version delves deeper into Purple’s past and covers 40 songs, including at least one track from every studio album through 2013’s Now What?!, while the triple album boasts 27 tracks from the band’s back catalogue.

A Fire In The Sky is now available for pre-order.

Deep Purple recently announced that they’d release a limited edition gold version of their latest studio album InFinite on November 3, which includes the previously unreleased live set recorded at this year’s Hellfest.

They’ll hit the road across the UK in November on The Long Goodbye tour.

Deep Purple A Fire In The Sky tracklist

Single CD

Hell To Pay (radio edit) Rapture Of The Deep Sun Goes Down Any Fule Kno That Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming (Edit) Bad Attitude (Radio edit) Knocking At Your Back Door (Single edit) Perfect Strangers (Single edit) You Keep On Moving (Single edit) Soldier Of Fortune Burn (US single edit) Woman From Tokyo (Single edit) Highway Star (US single edit) Smoke On The Water (US single edit) Fireball Strange Kind Of Woman Child In Time (Part 1) Speed King (US album edit) Black Night Hush

A Fire In The Sky 3CD tracklist

CD1

Hell To Pay Vincent Price Wrong Man Rapture Of The Deep Sun Goes Down Any Fule Kno That Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming Verve: ted The Mechanic The Battle Rages On King Of Dreams Call Of The Wild Bad Attitude Knocking At Your Back Door Perfect Strangers

CD2

You Keep On Moving Dealer (2010 Kevin Shirley Remix) Stormbringer Soldier Of Fortune Mistreated Might Just Take Your Life Burn Rat Bat Blue Woman From Tokyo Space Truckin’ Smoke On The Water When A Blind Man Cries

CD3

Highway Star Demon’s Eye Fireball Strange Kind Of Woman Child In Time Speed King (US album edit) Black Night Hallelujah Emmaretta (2012 stero mic) The Bird Has Flown (Early version - 2012 stereo mix) Wring That Neck Kentucky Woman Mandrake Root Hush

A Fire In The Sky vinyl tracklist

Side 1

Hell To Pay (radio edit) Vincent Price Rapture Of The Deep Sun Goes Down Any Fule Kno That

Side 2

Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming The Battle Rages On Bad Attitude (Radio edit) Perfect Strangers

Side 3

You Keep On Moving (Single edit) Soldier Of Fortune Stormbringer Burn (US single edit) Might Just Take Your Life Woman From Tokyo (Single edit)

Side 4

Highway Star Smoke On The Water Demon’s Eye Fireball

Side 5

Strange Kind Of Woman Speed King (US album edit) Child In Time Black Night

Side 6

Kentucky Woman Wring That Neck (aka Hard Road) Mandrake Root Hush

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2