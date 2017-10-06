World Guitar Day 2017: Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water tops greatest riffs poll

Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water has been voted the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever.

Ritchie Blackmore’s iconic riff on the 1972 track has long been hailed as a classic – and with more than 30,000 votes cast by music fans from across the world to mark World Guitar Day 2017, it has fended off competition from some of the biggest names in rock’n’roll to claim the top spot.

The top 10 also features Iron Maiden’s The Trooper, AC/DC’s Back In Black, Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine, Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love and Kashmir, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets and Enter Sandman, Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

TeamRock’s breakdown of the top 20 is now available, while a full list of the top 100 can be found below.

MusicRadar’s World Guitar Day 2017 celebrates all things electric and acoustic and salutes the musicians who have made an impact on rock’n’roll.

Throughout the course of today (October 6) music fans have access to exclusive interviews, blogs, live Q&A sessions and a ‘who’s who’ of guitar gods who are on hand to share their stories and techniques.

There’s free guitar lessons for newcomers to the instrument, while veterans can hone their style and songwriting via expert tips and tutorials.

World Guitar Day 2017 is hosted on MusicRadar and TeamRock, in association with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.

World Guitar Day 2017: Greatest Guitar Riff Ever final results

Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water Iron Maiden - The Trooper AC/DC - Back In Black Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love Metallica - Master Of Puppets Guns N’ Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine Metallica - Enter Sandman Led Zeppelin - Kashmir Black Sabbath - Paranoid Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train Black Sabbath - Iron Man Motorhead - Ace Of Spades AC/DC - Thunderstruck Metallica - Creeping Death The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Purple Haze AC/DC - Highway To Hell Led Zeppelin - Black Dog The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Voodoo Chile Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls ZZ Top - La Grange Metallica - One Metallica - Seek And Destroy Pantera - Walk Slayer - Raining Blood Dio - Holy Diver Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit The Rolling Stones - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love Megadeth - Holy Wars… The Punishment Due Pantera - Cowboys From Hell Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode Queen - Tie Your Mother Down Guns N’ Roses - Welcome to the Jungle Derek and the Dominos - Layla Eagles - Hotel California Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie Pink Floyd - Money Van Halen - Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love Dire Straits - Money For Nothing The Kinks - You Really Got Me Judas Priest - Breaking The Law Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction Iron Maiden - Fear Of The Dark Rush - Tom Sawyer Led Zeppelin - Heartbreaker Metallica - Blackened Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing Aerosmith - Walk This Way Iron Maiden - Phantom Of The Opera Metallica - The Four Horsemen Rush - The Spirit of Radio Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane Michael Jackson - Beat It Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Foxy Lady ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall 2 Slayer - Angel Of Death Blue Öyster Cult - (Don’t Fear) The Reaper The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath The Beatles - Day Tripper The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army AC/DC - Riff Raff Deep Purple - Burn UFO - Doctor Doctor Queen - One Vision Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son Pantera - Cemetery Gates Rush - YYZ Black Sabbath - Symptom Of The Universe Yes - Roundabout Free - All Right Now Heart - Barracuda Van Halen - Unchained The Rolling Stones - Honky Tonk Woman Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary Tool - Schism Pearl Jam - Alive Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - I Love Rock N Roll Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge UFO - Rock Bottom The Knack - My Sharona David Bowie - Rebel Rebel Rainbow - Since You Been Gone Rainbow - Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Californication Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger Eagles - Life In The Fast Lane Focus - Hocus Pocus Black Sabbath - Supernaut Soundgarden - Spoonman Mastodon - Blood And Thunder

