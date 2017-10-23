Easybeats guitarist and AC/DC producer George Young dies at 70

The Easybeats, with George Young, far right

George Young, acclaimed songwriter, Easybeats guitarist and brother of AC/DC’s Malcolm and Angus Young, has died at the age of 70.

The news was confirmed on AC/DC’s Facebook page, where the band have paid tribute, saying they “could not ask for a finer brother.”

The statement reads: “It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young. Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.

“As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man.

“As a brother, you could not ask for a finer brother. For all he did and gave to us throughout his life, we will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts.”

Born in Scotland in 1946, Young emigrated with his family when he was a teenager. He later formed The Easybeats after meeting Harry Vanda in Sydney.

Young went on to become one of Australia’s greatest songwriters with Vanda, with the pair co-writing tracks including classic 1966 Easybeats song Friday On My Mind and Love Is In The Air, which was recorded by John Paul Young in 1977.

Young also played bass with AC/DC early in the band’s career and went on to co-produce their albums High Voltage, T.N.T., Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Let There Be Rock and Powerage. He also produced 2000’s Stiff Upper Lip.

CEO of Australian recording house Albert Music, David Albert says: “It is with great sadness that Alberts acknowledge the passing of George Young.

“A consummate songwriter, trailblazing producer, artist, mentor and extraordinary musician, George was above all else a gentleman who was unfailingly modest, charming, intelligent and loyal; a man with a wonderful sense of humour.

“George was a pioneer who, with close friends Harry Vanda and Ted Albert, created a new sound for the Australian music industry. He will be missed.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

