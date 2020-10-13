Deal alert! Save on Marillion's deluxe vinyl edition of Brave

Much like Christmas, Amazon's Prime Day comes but once a year, and there are bargains if you know where to look. This year, our first port of call has been to trawl through the Prime Day vinyl deals to see what's available.

The answer, we're delighted to say, is that the deluxe vinyl editions of Marillion's Brave album has been reduced in price, selling for just £43.99 (it was £71.99).

The album is part of Marillion's ongoing, highly acclaimed reissues programme, with the extensive sleevenotes supplied by Classic Rock writer Philip Wilding.

Brave would turn out to be the most pivotal album of Marillion's career. It would determine their future – or whether they even had one. In the end, it finally brought them together as a band while irrevocably damaging their relationship with their long‑time label, EMI. It pushed away a whole swathe of their fan base, and ultimately set them on a tumultuous, frequently painful path that brought them to where they are today.

But if Brave seemed at the time like a huge gamble that backfired massively, today it stands as the great concept album of the 1990s and an unsung masterpiece. In an era when idiots ruled, it was a beacon of intelligence and depth.

This is the definitive vinyl editions of one of Marilion's classic albums, and you're unlikely to find it at a better price than right now.

Brave deluxe vinyl edition | £43.99 (was £71.99)

The deluxe package includes the original studio album, which has been newly remastered by Steven Wilson, and a complete recording of the band’s April 29, 1994, performance from La Cigale in Paris, which has been expanded with nine previously unreleased tracks.View Deal

Brave: 5LP set

Brave (Steven Wilson remaster)

Side One

1. Bridge

2. Living With The Big Lie

3. Runaway

Side Two

1. Goodbye To All That/Wave/Mad/The Opium Den/The Slide/Standing In The Swing

2. Hard As Love

Side Three

1. The Hollow Man

2. Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury/Now Wash Your Hands

3. Paper Lies

Side Four

1. Brave

2. The Great Escape/The Last Of You/Fallin’ From The Moon

3. Made Again

Live at La Cigale in Paris

Side Five

1. River

2. Bridge

3. Living With The Big Lie

4. Runaway

5. Goodbye To All That

Side Six

1. Wave

2. Mad

3. The Opium Den

4. The Slide

5. Standing In The Swing

6. Hard As Love

Side Seven

1. The Hollow Man

2. Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury

3. Now Wash Your Hands

4. Paper Lies

Side Eight

1. Brave

2. The Great Escape/The Last of You/Fallin’ From the Moon

3. Made Again

Side Nine

1. Cover My Eyes (Pain and Heaven)

2. Slàinte Mhath

3. No One Can

4. Sympathy

5. Easter

Side Ten

1. Garden Party

2. Waiting to Happen

3. Hooks in You

4. The Space…