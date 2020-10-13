Deal alert! Get Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same box set for a bargain price

Bargain hunters seeking bargains on this Amazon Prime Day could do worse than kicking off with some Prime Day vinyl deals. The big retailer tends to concentrate on means of listening – headphone deals, bluetooth speaker deals, and so on – rather than on things to listen to, but there are bargains to be had.

One such bargain is Led Zeppelin's recent repackaging of The Song Remains The Same. The super-deluxe nine disc version is going for £126.78 (it was £214.99), while the quadruple vinyl version is just £74.98 (down from £107.99).

The soundtrack to the band's concert film of the same name was recorded at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July 1973, and guitarist Jimmy Page personally oversaw the remastering of the new release.

Most importantly, the new version of the album features four performance outtakes that were not part of the original film: Celebration Day, Over The Hills And Far Away, Misty Mountain Hop and The Ocean. They're worth it: Since I’ve Been Loving You is sublime, and both Heartbreaker and The Ocean stick their hands up for distinction.

The super deluxe version of The Song Remains The Same recreates the embossed cover of the original and are the first time the full-length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package.

The Song Remains The Same (super deluxe edition)

two CDs and four vinyl LPs (track listing below)

a double-DVD set of The Song Remains The Same featuring the original film plus four performance outtakes that weren't part of the original feature

a DVD of the entire album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo

a download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit

a 28-page book (with photographs and an essay by film director Cameron Crowe)

a replica of a Japanese tour program from 1977

a print of the original album cover

The Song Remains The Same (vinyl)

