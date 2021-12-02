Deafheaven to perform Infinite Granite in full on livestream

Deafheaven have announced that they will be performing their latest album Infinite Granite in full on a livestream.

The performance is scheduled to stream on December 17 with Moment House, and was filmed at Riverwood Art Studio in Minnesota. It was recorded and mixed by Darrell Thorp, and filmed by Sean Stout. Viewers will be allowed access to the session for 24 hours.

In other news, Deafheaven are scheduled to hit the road next year with Holy Fawn and Midwife, kicking off in Phoenix on February 22. They'll be making stops in Santa Fe, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Carrboro, Richmond, Washington and more before signing off on March 23 in Portland.

Infinite Granite was released on August 20 via Sargent House. Tickets for the live session are available on Moment House.

A post shared by Deafheaven (@deafheavenband) A photo posted by on

Feb 22: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

Feb 23: Santa Fe Meow Wolf, NM

Feb 25: Fort Worth Tulips, TX

Feb 26: Austin Mohawk, TX

Feb 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 01: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 02: Atlanta The Masquerade (Hell), GA

Mar 03: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Mar 04: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Mar 05: Washington Black Cat, DC

Mar 06: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Mar 08: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Mar 09: Boston Royale, MA

Mar 10: Montréal Théâtre Fairmount, QC

Mar 11: Toronto Opera House, ON

Mar 12: Detroit El Club, MI

Mar 14: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Mar 15: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Mar 16: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 18: Denver Summit, CO

Mar 19: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Mar 21: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

Mar 22: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Mar 23: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR