Deaf Havana stream Cassiopeia

Deaf Havana have made their new track Cassiopeia available to stream.

It’s the first music to be unveiled from the band’s upcoming fourth album, due to be released in 2016. They’ve been writing the follow-up to 2013’s Old Souls and say the material is “completely unforced.”

They add: “It’s the darkest, most honest, most dynamic music we’ve ever written. We’ve never felt this together as a band and we’re all raring to get it started.”

Deaf Havana last month split with guitarist Chris Pennells. They head out on a UK tour later this month.