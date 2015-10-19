Deaf Havana split with guitarist Chris Pennells

Guitarist Chris Pennells has left Deaf Havana due to “artistic and musical differences.”

The Norfolk rockers – who go out on a UK tour next month – announced the split in a statement released via their Facebook page and attributed to remaining members James Veck-Gilodi, Lee Wilson, Tom Ogden, Matthew Veck-Gilodi and Max Britton.

They say: “It is with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to part ways with Chris due to various artistic and musical differences. It has been a great journey over the years with Chris and we will all remain good friends.

“Deaf Havana will continue progressing forwards and we wish Chris all the best with any of his future plans.”

In September, while announcing they were working on the follow-up to 2013’s Old Souls, the band said they had “never felt this together as a band and we’re all raring to get it started.”