Dead Harts premiere video for Feight

The Sheffield metallic hardcore menaces Dead Harts are premiering their new video for Feight exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Feight is taken from the band’s upcoming third full-length album, the follow-up to 2014’s Cult for the Haggard Youth.

Speaking to Hammer about the new single, drummer Anthony Allen says that after touring relentless they figured out what was needed to top the last album.

“We wanted to get more of that raw, messy, sweaty energy recorded in a studio,” he says. “It’s without a doubt the heaviest track we’ve ever written. The song is about staying true to your roots, especially if you are a creative or touring musician, not being fake, not following trends, and conveying a positive message that good karma will always comes around.”

Dead Harts are heading out on tour across the UK with Canvas and Wars at the following dates.

April 21: The Attic, Glasgow

April 23: Red Rooms, Nottingham

April 24: Sound Control, Manchester

April 25: Key Club, Leeds

April 26: Rainbow Cellar, Birmingham

April 27: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

April 28: Barfly, London