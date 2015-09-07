Gilmour rehearsal hints at setlist

David Gilmour has debuted a number of tracks during a rehearsal performance that’s taken place ahead of his solo tour.

He delivered the 21-song set in a warm-up show in Brighton on Saturday, with the first public show to be staged on Wednesday (September 9).

It included material from solo album Rattle That Lock along with Pink Floyd classics, some of which he hadn’t played live before.

Gilmour has also release a behind-the-scenes video that focuses on the recording of his track Today. It features on his solo album. Rattle That Lock is out on September 18 and now available to pre-order. He recently announced that his first-ever South American tour would take place in December. Prior to that, he’ll play a run of shows across Europe, including five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Setlist

5 A.M.

Rattle That Lock

Faces of Stone

Wish You Were Here

A Boat Lies Waiting

The Blue

Money

Us And Them

In Any Tongue

High Hopes

Astronomy Domine

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V)

Fat Old Sun

On An Island

The Girl In The Yellow Dress

Today

Sorrow

Run Like Hell

Encore

Time

Breathe (Reprise)

Comfortably Numb