David Gilmour and The Orb share suitably trippy new video for Metallic Spheres In Colour: Movement 1

David Gilmour and The Orb have shared a brand new video for for Excerpt Of Seamless Solar Spheres Of Affection Mix Movement 1, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Metallic Spheres In Colour, a reimagined and remixed version of their 2010 collaboration Metallic Spheres, which will be released through Sony Music on September 29.

"The idea for Metallic Spheres In Colour, was that Alex Paterson (founder of The Orb) could have done more on the first version, and he didn't really have the opportunity because we had a philosophy of making the music like the Blade Runner soundtrack meets Wish You Were Here," explains Youth, who worked on the original and has remixed the new release. "So, I asked him why don't we remix it and make it like an Orb classic? And in doing that, it's almost like a completely different album."

The new video has been created by Kavi Karnapura das who is a Hare Krishna monk from Yorkshire and does graphic design in his spare time. His work includes themes covering Vedic Psychedelia, Devotional Mandalas and self-realisation.

Metallic Spheres In Colour will be available on vinyl, CD and on digital as 360RA and Dolby Atmos.

Pre-order Metallic Spheres In Colour.