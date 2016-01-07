Bowie launches Lazarus video

David Bowie has released a video for his track Lazarus.

It’s taken from 25th album ★ (Blackstar), which is launched tomorrow – Bowie’s 69th birthday.

Producer Tony Visconti recently said the follow-up to 2013’s The Next Day was a deliberate departure, adding: “We were listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. We wound up with nothing like that – but we loved the fact Kendrick was so open-minded.

“He threw everything on there, and that’s exactly what we wanted to do. The goal in many, many ways was to avoid rock’n’roll.”

Lazarus is the title of a musical play based on 1976 movie The Man Who Fell To Earth, in which Bowie starred.