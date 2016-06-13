Dave Mustaine: I cried onstage after dedicating song to Nick Menza

Dave Mustaine says he cried onstage while performing a Megadeth song he dedicated to late former drummer Nick Menza on their last tour.

The frontman describes his tears during the set as “heavy,” adding that he never truly realised how much he loved his former bandmate after their dispute over the failed Rust In Peace reunion.

He tells Kerrang: “The craziest thing was, when we dedicated a song to Nick on the last tour, I got about halfway through the song and I couldn’t sing anymore – I just started crying. I turned around and I stood next to the drum riser with my back turned, because I didn’t want anybody to see me. But it was heavy.”

He continues: “With all the stuff that was going on at the end, with Nick talking about me in the press and stuff like that, I had no idea how much I really, really love him. That was what was evident when I sang about him.

“That’s the Nick I’ll always remember – the guy that made me smile, that made me happy and was a little bit of an annoyance, but somebody that I’ll always love.”

Menza died suddenly aged 51 from heart failure last month, while performing onstage with his band Ohm.

Mustaine also reiterated that he wants to organise a tribute show to Menza featuring all Megadeth members past and present if Menza’s family grant them permission.

He adds: “I think that instead of us all mourning and shit, we should celebrate his life and legacy. He doesn’t want people to sit down here and bellyache about that.

“He wants people to go and buy his pictures. He had some wonderful artwork. He had a lot of music that he’s done. He wants his legacy to be remembered, to support his kids.”

Megadeth are touring in support of their latest album Dystopia and played the Download festival over the weekend.

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Nick Menza: Obituary