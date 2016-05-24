Megadeth ex-members invited to Nick Menza benefit show

Menza, second right, with Megadeth in 1991

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine wants every surviving former bandmate to take part in a benefit show for Nick Menza’s family.

The drummer died aged 51 at the weekend, after suffering a heart attack during a concert with current outfit Ohm. Paying tribute, Mustaine described Menza as “a great friend, a true professional and a larger-than-life personality.”

He tells Q103 Albany: “The band has already agreed to do a benefit in California. We’re working out the details.

“We’re hoping to leave an open stage for all the alumni of Megadeth to come and play with us, so we can help leave something for Nick’s children, which I think have been kind of left in a bad way.

“We want to get all that stuff set up, and right now the wheels are turning.”

Menza nearly rejoined Megadeth before the recording of latest album Dystopia, but couldn’t reach an agreement with the band.

Mustaine says: “There were several times that we tried to reconcile stuff, and it just didn’t happen for whatever reason. I don’t know why – it just didn’t.

“Now I think it’s time to remember Nick and his legacy of great performances.”

