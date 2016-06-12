Pantera recall Dimebag murder in wake of Christina Grimmie shooting

Pantera have called on the music industry to do more to protect musicians after the weekend murder of US talent show star Christina Grimmie.

The Voice singer, 22, was shot while signing autographs after a performance in St Petersburg, Orlando, Florida, on Friday. She was attacked by 26-year-old Kevin James Loibl who then took his own life following a struggle with Grimmie’s brother.

Pantera say the incident brought back memories of the 2004 shooting of guitarist Dimebag Darrell while onstage with his band Damageplan. And the band add that they hope more will be done to prevent further similar tragedies.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Pantera say: “We are so sad and disappointed to hear that Christina Grimmie was gunned down the same way that Dimebag Darrell was.

“After Dime’s murder, we all prayed that our industry – club owners and promoters – would do whatever they needed to do to protect artists from gun wielding fanatics.

“Sadly, that’s not the case and another rising star had to pay the consequences with her life. Something needs to change.”

Pantera signed off the statement by paying tribute to Grimmie, Dimebag and the three other people killed at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, on the night Darrell was murdered – Jeff Thompson, Erin Halk and Nathan Bray.

