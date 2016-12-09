Greg Lake tribute show on TeamRock Radio

TeamRock Radio have paid tribute to late Emerson, Lake & Palmer member Greg Lake in an hour-long special.

The musician and singer died earlier this week at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer, sending shockwaves through the world of rock.

The show will air on TeamRock Radio tomorrow (Saturday, December 10) at 5pm GMT – and is available to listen to on-demand now.

The radio special celebrates Lake’s legacy and features his solo material along with his work with ELP and King Crimson.

Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing said: “Greg Lake was one of those rare rock musicians who, like his fellow ELP compatriots, understood and enjoyed bombastic prodigiousness in music, but was also a sensitive songwriter who was equally aware of the value of a great pop song.

“He was also a skilled producer, and let us not forget his ground-breaking work in King Crimson as well.

“His passing is immeasurably sad in a year already shrouded in black when it comes to deaths in the rock world.”

The music world came together to pay tribute to Lake.

John Wetton described Lake as “a musical giant in my genre,” while Yes say: “Very sad to hear of the passing of our friend, the legendary Greg Lake. Our thoughts and condolences are with Regina, Natasha and all the family.”

Some tributes on social media called for fans to buy Lake’s classic Christmas song I Believe In Father Christmas to get it to the top of the singles charts.

